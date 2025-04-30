BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. –A murder trial for the parents and grandparents accused of the apparent starvation of 14-year-old Kyneddi Miller has once again been pushed back as the court awaits competency evaluations and treatments for two of the three defendants.

On Wednesday a status hearing was held for Julie Miller, the mother of Kyneddi Miller and her grandparents, Donna and Jerry Stone.

Julie Miller and Donna Stone were present for the hearing, while Jerry was not. Stone was found not competent to stand trial in December and ever since then has been undergoing competency restoration treatment. In. March after 90 days of treatment, Stone’s doctors asked for a 150-day extension.

Julie Miller also requested a competency evaluation, in which they are waiting for the final report.

These undetermined rulings are keeping the trial from moving forward.

Miller was found in her Morrisville home back in April 2024. Police said that she was found emaciated and in a skeletal state and had been in the room where she died for four or five days.

According to investigators, Miller had not been outside for the last four years of her life. And she had been pulled from school around late 2019 or early 2020 and began homeschooling in 2021.

All three are charged with murder by a parent, guardian or custodian by refusal or failure to provide necessities and child neglect resulting in death.

They are due back in court in July.

Photo: WCHSTV