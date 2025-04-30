BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. –A person is in custody after allegedly stabbing another individual Wednesday morning in Barboursville.

According to Barboursville Police, an emergency call was reported around 7:30 a.m. Officers said that there was a significant amount of blood between storage units across from a dog park. Evidence would later lead investigators to a garage apartment at the 1/2 Rear Main Street near McConkey Avenue.

After trying to get the occupants of the apartment to come out a search warrant was obtained for the resident. However, after some negotiation, police say that seven people exited the apartment. They were all detained for questioning.

Fikara Fulks, Michigan, is charged with malicious wounding. The victim was taken to the hospital before first responders arrived on scene.