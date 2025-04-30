SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A teenager is in jail and a Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital after a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 2 o’clock, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Route 21 in Sissonville for a vehicle traveling at high speeds. The driver, a 17-year-old male, refused to stop and led police on a pursuit from Sissonville Drive to Interstate 77, before going back toward Sissonville.

During the pursuit, a KCSO deputy assisting was involved in a crash at the intersection of White Oak Drive and Route 21. The deputy and the other driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When the driver went back toward Sissonville, deputies temporarily lost sight of the vehicle but located it a short time later on Derricks Creek Road. The driver pulled over and was apprehended without any further incident.

The driver has been immediately charged with felony fleeing with reckless indifference, though additional charges could come as the investigation progresses.