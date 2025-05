KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A woman previously charged in a 2022 hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Kanawha City was sentenced on Wednesday.

Sandra Cooper, 85, has been sentenced to serve five years of supervised release time, which included six months of home confinement.

Authorities say Cooper struck and killed Danny Ray Bonhman along Venable Avenue before driving away.

As part of the sentencing, Cooper will also not be able to operate a motor vehicle.