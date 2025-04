CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man was shot in the back while attempting to make a drug deal in Charleston early Wednesday morning, police said.

Charleston police said the man was in the parking lot of the Kroger store along U.S. Route 119 at around 1 a.m. when he was shot.

The man walked into CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.