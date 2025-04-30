NITRO, W.Va. — A person is in the hospital recovering from injuries due to a wreck Wednesday morning in Nitro.

Traffic was stopped at the 100 block of 40th Street after a single vehicle roll over accident that occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, the vehicle hit an embankment, causing the truck to flip before coming to rest 100 yards from the initial impact.

A passenger was ejected and was taken to a local hospital. The extent of injuries are not known at this time. The driver was not injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.