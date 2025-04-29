POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mason County authorities say a Jackson County man is identified as the victim found along Route 2 overnight.

The victim is Michael Kay, 19, from Jackson County, W.Va. His body was discovered along State Route 2 just about a mile south of Eckard Chapel Road according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.

The body was discovered in the early morning hours Tuesday. Investigators believe the incident which claimed his life happened sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The West Virginia State Police and Mason County Sheriff’s Department are collaborating on the investigation and trying to determine if Kay was struck by a passing motorist and if so, identifying the vehicle which struck him or if he may have died by other means and if so how he came to be at the location.