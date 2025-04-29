HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –A new emergency overnight shelter in Huntington is entering its first phase after city council passed a resolution to give the mayor funds in order to get the project underway.

The Huntington City Council voted Monday night to allow Mayor Patrick Farrell to use the funds from the opioid settlement distribution money to construct and equip the new facility on 3rd Avenue West.

Farrell said during the meeting that while the resolution allows them to use those funds it also allows them to enter into a memorandum of understanding with Valley Health Systems so they can be the lead partner for the shelter.

The resolution also states that the money that goes towards the city mission, will be diverted to the new shelter once it’s open,

Farrell says that right now they are on an accelerated timeline to open the shelter.

“Just the urgency trying to get something open before winter, with the contractors and our community partners we’re trying to expedite all of these activities so that these clients receive the services as soon as possible,” he said.

The shelter will be providing addiction treatment, mental health, and help find housing options.

Farrell said that in the meantime the city mission will remain open as they construct the new shelter.

He also said that they will make sure that they provide a seamless transition between the two.

“Is to give them ample notice, whenever that may be, so that we have a seamless transition, so no one has to be out on the streets for a night,” Farrell said. “We’ll notify them and then in an orderly fashion open the new one.”

City council member Sarah Walling says she believes that the new shelter will be a huge success in order to get funding for it next time.

“And if we are able to build and establish something that is as groundbreaking and innovative and wonderful as I fully expect it to be then it will be an excellent opportunity and an excellent project for us to seek future funding,” Walling said.

Another city council member, Holly Smith Mount says she believes that the new shelter will be more adequate than the city mission. She said this comes after she talked to a person in her neighborhood who was homeless.

She said the neighbor said that sometimes it’s not a good place to be.

“He said sometimes he doesn’t go to the chapel because it’s so crowded and you have to sleep holding on to your stuff so no one will take it and if you get up to use the bathroom someone’s going to take your spot,” Mount said.

There’s no specific timeline on when the construction for the new shelter will begin.