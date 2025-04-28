CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds of students with disabilities are coming together for a day of friendly competition and to put their physical skills to the test.

Kanawha County Schools was once again host to its annual Exceptional Spring Games Monday at Laidley Field in Charleston.

KCS Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Support Megan McCorkle said it’s a day that brings students with disabilities together from across the county, as well as their families, teachers, and instructional aides.

She said the event marks a culmination of everything the students have been working on all year.

“We work on skills throughout the year of community involvement, community engagement, life skills, learning how to communicate, adapt to our surroundings and our environment, so this is a wonderful opportunity for our teachers and instructional support aides to support them out in a real event,” McCorkle said.

The event included various games such as the 50 meter dash, a softball throw, the standing long jump, the egg balance, a soccer ball kick, and many more.

The students were awarded a medal and a sticker after every station they completed.

McCorkle said they had many other stations set up that were designed for all of the students’ complex needs.

“We have some water stations, we have some sensory tent areas where it’s cooler and calmer, there’s lots of fun parachute and “keepy uppy” from the Bluey games,” she said.

An “Exceptional Village” was set up on the outskirts of the field where over 20 community organizations were providing resources and information, music, dance, singing, and other games such as bowling and skee ball, and handing out free merchandise and food.

McCorkle said the Exceptional Spring Games is now in its fourth year.

After they used to host Special Olympics there, McCorkle said that event didn’t provide every student with more of the flexible stations and options they needed, but focused more on strong athletic ability.

“By hosting it as Exceptional Spring Games, we’re able to provide a lot more different and varied options without the doctor’s, physician authorization, release forms, like you had to have a physical, there were a lot more things in place with Special Olympics in order for every student to be able to participate,” she said.

McCorkle said this event is a celebration of being inclusive to all students’ individual needs.

“It also just celebrates them, it celebrates their families that works so hard for a student with a disability to be able to participate in something that’s designed for them,” McCorkle said.