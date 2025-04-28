Photo courtesy Jerry Waters

Story by Chris Lawrence

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say foul play is not suspected at this time in the death of a man found in the Kanawha River on Sunday.

According to police, two walkers made the grim discovery Sunday afternoon near Patrick Street.

“The body was in the river, not too far off the bank just east of the Patrick Street Bridge. There’s no indication he was living there or staying there on the river bank. The key is to get some identification on the victim and we can start our investigation from there,” said Lt. Tony Hazelett.

Hazelett said there were no signs of foul play. He added there was also no indication to show the male victim may have lived nearby or was homeless. He anticipated they would be able to get a better direction on the investigation once the state Medical Examiner made the findings on the man’s name.

He added it was unclear how long he had been in the water. The body was only a few feet off the bank when the discovery was made.