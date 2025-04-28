CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Smiling faces and sun shining down on the Wertz Avenue community and city leaders in Charleston as they planted a tree to celebrate Arbor Day.

A ceremony was held at Riverview Park Monday afternoon, after original plans of holding it on April 25 (actual Arbor Day) was derailed because of the weather, to plant a tree behind the Riverview School sign that sits in the park.

Vice chair for the city’s Municipal Beautification Commission Brenda Ellis says that they have been planting trees all over the Charleston area, however every year on Arbor Day they choose one special place to plant a tree.

She said that they chose the park because it was new but also because it would mean a lot to the community.

“We know that this community is very vibrant, and there very involved and we wanted to draw some attention to the community and we knew they would work with us,” Ellis said.

Ellis said that the Division of Forestry gave the city a dogwood tree to use for the event, however the community really wanted a cherry tree, so the city bought the cherry tree for them to be able to plant it. The dogwood will still be planted in the park at a later date.

She says they do this because of the benefits that trees have for people and the environment around us.

“Trees are very beneficial, not only to our personal health, they help us with a lot of different things including physical health and mental health as well,” Ellis said. “And the environment, they provide oxygen.

She also said that they also help boost the economy level up in an area.

Along with celebrating Arbor Day, the city was also fulfilling requirements to be Tree City USA. Ellis said that they have to make sure that they have a tree board, a tree ordinance, recognize Arbor Day and have a proclamation read.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin read the proclamation surrounded by the children in the community.

“Whereas Arbor Day provides a meaningful opportunity to come together as a community to plant trees, celebrate growth, and reaffirm our commitment to a healthier and a more sustainable future and whereas planting trees, especially for the youth,” Goodwin read at the event.

Ellis said that getting the children involved in the community was extremely important for them.

“It’s here at their park, there going to see it when they come and play and hopefully, they’ll help us keep it water, or notify somebody that something is looking bad with the tree, we want them to have an invested interest in the tree and also grow up learning about trees and the benefits that they provide and pass that along to others as they mature and grow up,” she said.

Ellis said that it’s been amazing working with the other members of the commission to make this possible not just for the community but for city.

“It’s just a wonderful experience, we’ve accomplished something, and we have a wonderful Beautification commission, all of our members work well together,” she said.