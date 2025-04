UPDATE 4/27/2025 1:49 — All eastbound lanes on Interstate 64 are back open following a camper fire near the Huntington Mall exit.

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. –A camper fire in Cabell County Sunday afternoon has closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 64.

According to Cabell County Emergency Alert, the incident was reported just after 12 p.m. near the Huntington Mall Exit in Barboursville.

No injuries have been reported.

Photo: MetroNews Aaron Parker