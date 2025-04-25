CHARLESTON, W.Va. – This Saturday, stories will come to life at the South Charleston Public Library.

Two local writers, Monya Grace Robert and Justin Hart Crary will meet readers, sign books and share the story behind their writing.

Robert, a nurse, author and a mother, will present her book “Penny for your Thoughts,”.

“I always wrote my entire life, I never thought that I could publish, I just have mounds and mounds of writing but this particular project was really dear to my heart, I really wanted to leave a legacy for my children something that they could have, that they could refer to but also know how loved they are.” said Robert on 580Live with Dave Allen.

Her journey began many years ago, she started by writing down titles for her potential book.

“I started to put together kind of like a lifeline of how I lived my life and how I overcame challenges and how to get in touch with yourself to overcome those challenges and that came about to be seven chapters.” said Robert.

Justin Hart Crary, an English teacher at Winfield Middle School, will also join the event to discuss his Christian supernatural fiction novel, “Archangel.”

His process of writing is intuitive and organic.

“I usually try and form a little bit of an outline and I just let the words take me where they are going to.” said Crary.

Copies of both “Penny for your thoughts” and “Archangel” will be available at the meet-and-greet with Monya Grace Robert and Justin Hart Crary on Saturday April 26, From 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the South Charleston Public Library.

Story by Ananya Rautela