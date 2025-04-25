HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Crews in Cabell County worked to contain a blaze at a church Friday afternoon.

The fire at the Beverly Hills Church of Christ, located along Norway Avenue in Huntington, was reported before 1:30 p.m.

According to firefighters, the initial investigation indicates that it’s not suspicious but fire marshal from Huntington has been called to the scene.

And according to emergency personnel the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is going to be notified because the fire occurred at a place of worship.

Photo: WCHSTV