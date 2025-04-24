CHARLESTON, W.Va. — April marks Donate Life Month, celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

Across the nation over 103,000 are waiting for organ donation. In West Virginia alone, over 500 individuals are currently waiting for organ donation.

Vicky Keene, a resident of Charleston, received a double lung transplant in 2020.

She was diagnosed with COPD in 2012. In 2020, her doctors informed her that she would not survive without a lung transplant.

She is now a fierce advocate for minority, especially African Americans participation in organ donation.

She was on 580Live with Dave Allen to share her experience and raise awareness about organ donation.

“I always feel like everything happens for a reason, and maybe my reason was to be able to talk to minorities about transplants, because I am really an advocate for it because there is not enough African Americans or minorities that are organ donors.” said Keene.

For her receiving her transplant was the most transformative thing and she believes that it has given her a new purpose in life.

“When I got my transplant it was the most wonderful thing in the world because I feel like there was so much more to do. “said Keene. “My purpose and value after receiving the transplant is to educate minorities on transplant.”

Her message is heartfelt and clear.

“We have to start saving each other, we have to start being organ donors.”

You can register to become an organ donor online or sign up at your local DMV.

Story by Ananya Rautela