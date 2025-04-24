CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The University of Charleston is all set for their spring commencement ceremony’s this Saturday.

Both commencements are set to be in Wehrle Arena, which is located inside the Innovation Center on the university’s campus. The first ceremony, which is for undergraduate students, will begin at 10 a.m. and the second ceremony for graduate students will begin at 1 p.m.

UC’s President Marty Roth says that 265 undergrad students and about 135 graduate students will be graduating.

Roth says that their commencement ceremonies are the biggest celebrations of the year for them as they celebrate the students and their accomplishments but also the faculty and staff who helped get them to this point.

“It’s a great day of accomplishment for them, for their loved ones and it’s a great day for our faculty and staff who have worked so hard to ensure that our students learn everything that they need to for their fields of study and have a great experience as a student at the University of Charleston,” Roth said.

During the undergraduate ceremony West Virginia native and accomplished chef, entrepreneur, business owner and restaurateur Paul Smith will be speaking. Smith is the first West Virginian to win a James Bear award in 2024.

Roth said that having Smith talk to the students he will be able to share his experience.

“We’re honored that Paul was able to carve some time out of his schedule to share some of his experience with our undergraduate students,” he said.

Smith will also be receiving a honorary Doctor of Letters degree.

At the ceremony for graduate students, retired Brigadier General Michaelle Munger-Dulong, who served in every component in the U.S. Army National Guard for 30 years. She became the first female to become a general officer of the West Virginia National Guard in WV history. She retired from the service in 2024.

Roth said that he believes she will be able to reach those students who are active military personnel in the graduate student ceremony.

“So, I think she’s an exemplary role model for them, in terms of the types of things that you can do in your career while serving your country,” he said.

One thing Roth said he hopes to happen on Saturday is nice weather.

“Students and their families will be able to go out onto our beautiful back lawn, with a picturesque view of the state capital and the Kanawha River, it’s a great place for celebrating and photo opportunities,” Roth said.

He said that if the weather does not permit them to go to the back lawn, they will have photo opportunities for families inside the arena.