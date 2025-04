LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. — A man is dead, and another person is injured as a result of a multi-vehicle accident in Logan County.

Arnold Oney, 73, of Grayson, Kentucky, died after colliding with another vehicle along Route 10.

The crash was reported near the Vocational School Road exit at about 1:45 p.m.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the Logan Regional Medical Center after suffering injuries.

An investigation is underway.