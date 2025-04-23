HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Florida fugitive has been arrested after he fled to West Virginia.

State Police were contacted by the Putnam County Sheriff Department regarding a fugitive from justice, believed to be hiding in Huntington.

Troopers found Royal Sean Vance, 48, of Tampa, Florida, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue, Wednesday. Vance led troopers on an extensive foot pursuit but was later captured and taken into custody.

According to State Police, Vance was wanted for felony charges in several states.