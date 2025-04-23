CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A Kanawha County man will spend decades in prison for the murder of a mother and son in February 2024.

Markus Guy, 33, Charleston, was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Alisha Brooke Carnefix, 39, and Koda Bryson Jarrett, 14, at their home in St. Albans on February 6, 2024. Evidence presented during Guy’s trial showed that he shot them both twice in the head. Guy claimed that when he showed up the house that Carnefix and Jarrett were at, Carnefix began choking him and that he shot her to get her off his back. And then claimed that he feared for his life when he saw Jarrett.

He was sentenced by Judge Maryclaire Akers Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the first-degree murder of Jarrett, which was approved by Akers after the trial jury granted him mercy following his trial, and he was sentenced to 40 years for the second-degree murder of Carnefix.

He was also sentenced to no more than 10 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Akers said because the life of two people were lost, the sentences were to run consecutively.

“I can’t give you concurrent sentences for that, each and every sentence that I’ve given you sir, will be served consecutive with and not concurrent with each other,” she said.

That means that they will be served one after another.

Before the sentencing, Guy was given the chance to speak in court. He apologized to the family and Carnefix and Jarrett.

“Once again I just want to apologize to the family and friends,” Guy said. “It was not my intention to go there and harm anybody and I’m sorry for the outcome and I wish that it never happened.”

There were also letters from the Carnefix and Jarrett’s mother/grandmother and their daughter/sister.

Those were read by a victim advocate.

“I often lay with my grandson’s sweatshirt and cry,” the victim advocate read from Carnefix’s mother. “I see them covered in blood; I’m so confused about how I can financially give them what they deserve. I’m so confused, hurt and crying, I have to get myself together but how.”

In the second letter written by the sister and daughter of Carnefix and Jarrett, she called the tragedy a nightmare.

Tiffany Owensby, the aunt of Jarrett and the sister to Carnefix also got up and read a letter she had wrote.

She said that since it happened, she is filled with anger.

“I was mad that my nephew, who was the gentlest, loving, animal loving jokester was taken away from us just a few short months after his 14 birthday,” Owensby said. “I was mad that my sister who worked as a respiratory therapist, took care of each of her patients like they were family and someone who would give the shirt off of their back to anyone, was taken so soon.”

Koda’s best friend also got up to read a letter she wrote. She described her life since the “senseless, act of violence” that Guy committed. She referred to Jarrett as her “partner in crime” and that he always could bring a smile to her face.

Guy will be eligible for parole in approximately 27 years.