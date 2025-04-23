KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man in jail after being accused of setting fire to his own house.

State Police were called to a fire on Orefield Road in Kanawha County where they found the residence engulfed in flames.

Troopers determined that Jason Elliot, 41, of Tad, had set the residence on fire and fled the scene.

Elliot came out of a nearby wooded area and was arrested without incident with multiple burns on his body. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Elliot has been charged with three counts of destruction of property, two counts of first-degree arson, and one count of third-degree arson.