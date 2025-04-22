Story by Chris Lawrence

CUNARD, W.Va. — A man is dead after a second officer involved shooting in Fayette County in three days.

Fayette County Deputies were called to a home in the Cunard community Monday to serve a felony warrant. When deputies arrived the suspect locked himself inside the home. Deputies said the individual was known to be armed. Deputies say they tried for nearly an hour to talk the suspect into giving up with no luck.

The Sheriff’s Department deployed tear gas into the home to force the individual to leave. A press release from the department indicated the person left the residence briefly, but tried to return. Deputies said as the individual attempted to return to the gas filled home, he pulled a gun and pointed it at deputies, prompting gunfire in response.

He was hit and went down. Life saving measures were performed on the individual, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identifies of the two individuals now dead have not been revealed.

State Police are handling the investigation.

In an unrelated incident a Fayetteville Police Department officer shot and kilted an individual while investigating executing a warrant at a Fayetteville apartment building. In that case investigators say they had no choice when the individual game at them aggressively wielding a machete. State Police are investigating that incident as well.