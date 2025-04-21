KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A Clendenin man has been convicted in relation to a 2024 domestic incident involving his girlfriend.

William Donald Heath, Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to strangulation and violation of a protective order.

A Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to Main Street in Elkview on August 8, 2024, regarding a disturbance. The officer spoke to the victim who said Heath had strangled her. She also confirmed that Heath was her boyfriend.

The victim said that Heath struck her in the face when she went to pick up her dog from him. The strike caused her to fall to the ground, and Heath then put his hands around her throat.

Heath faces a maximum of six years in jail. He will be sentenced on May 21.