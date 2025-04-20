CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport Director and CEO Dominque Ranieri is reminding everyone to get their REAL ID by the May 7th deadline if they plan to fly domestically from here on out.

She said not having the now required REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification such as a passport is going to make it much more difficult when trying to board a flight within the United States.

“Now it is going to be required at the TSA check point when you go to get on your commercial flight,” Ranieri said. “So, starting May 7th, if you don’t have that REAL ID or your passport with you, you will first be subjected to additional screening, or not be able to get on your flight.”

Ranieri said now is the time to make a trip to your nearest DMV if you haven’t yet gotten a REAL ID, which has a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the card.

You will need bring several documents, including one proof of identity such as a passport or U.S. birth certificate, proof of legal presence for non-U.S. citizens, two proofs of West Virginia residency, your social security card, and a current driver’s license.

Ranieri said this process cannot be completed online or at a DMV kiosk, but must be done in-person at your local DMV.

She said this is a program stemming back to the 9/11 tragedy where it was discovered that every single one of the terrorists who attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon had used a fraudulent ID.

“This was an initiative to make sure there’s no chance someone can show up with a document that isn’t accurately reflecting who they are, this is enhanced security for our whole national airfare security system to keep everyone safe,” she said.

After Congress approved the REAL ID Act of 2005, it got delayed for two decades.

Ranieri said she understands that some may see this requirement as an inconvenience and feels that it’s unnecessary, but it’s actually an important safety measure that is long overdue.

“We are always looking at ways to improve safety, especially in aviation,” Ranieri said. “This is just one more step, and it has been something that has been delayed, because they are very worried about what the effect will be on the traveling public if they’re not prepared.”

A passport will soon be the only other way passengers will be able to board domestic flights in the U.S. if they don’t acquire a REAL ID.

Without it, people will also not be able to access secure federal buildings, including military bases and some federal offices.

Ranieri said it’s going to create a real headache if people don’t go ahead and get the REAL ID-compliant diver’s license, but they are already planning the next steps if that is the case.

“We are preparing for some longer lines even at CRW,” she said. “So, we are working with our TSA officers to make sure that both lines are open, so if someone is dealing with not having the correct identification, those people aren’t holding up the line for the TSA checkpoint.”

But, Ranieri said have no fear if you happen to find yourself without a REAL ID when boarding a flight after the deadline as during this initial implementation phase, they will have plenty of TSA officers on-hand who will have some other options for you, such as some additional screenings.

However, she said that will eventually be phased out.

Ranieri said if you’re looking for some additional information on the REAL ID, you can go to dhs.gov and see the history behind the process as well an analysis of the program.