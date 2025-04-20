RAND, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s say they need the public’s help in trying to identify a suspect of an armed robbery that occurred Saturday night in Rand.

Deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the Dollar General Store in Rand around 10 p.m.

According to witnesses on the scene, the man entered the store, presented a note to an employee indicating that it was a robbery, and claimed he was armed with a gun.

Reports say the suspect used an umbrella to obscure security cameras, while also wearing a ski mask and gloves to conceal his identity.

The suspect is described as a tall, skinny male wearing tan pants and a gray long-sleeved hoodie.

Investigators believe the suspect entered the store from the Athens Avenue side and fled in that same direction following the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy B.L. Shamblin at 304-357-0169. Tips can remain anonymous.