NITRO, W.Va. — A morning wreck involving a tractor trailer has shut down lanes of Interstate 64.

The wreck was reported at the 45.5-mile marker just before 6 o’clock Saturday morning, between the Cross Lanes and Nitro exits.

Reports say the wreck, which occurred in the westbound lanes, caused a tanker to catch fire. Two people were transported to the hospital for injuries after the accident.

All westbound and eastbound lanes were closed for some time after the accident. Two eastbound lanes have since been re-opened.

Officials say all westbound lanes will be closed for several hours.

There is no word on the extend of injuries.