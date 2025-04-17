CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Just over a dozen students left the Charleston Coliseum and Convention with honors after the 2025 Charleston Youth Art Month Juried Exhibition during an awards ceremony.
The exhibition, which has grown in each of the last three years, judges artwork from students beginning and kindergarten all the way up through high school. Judges select winners based on originality, creativity, overall design, and composition.
The winners are as follows:
Mayor’s Choice
Carly Morris, John Adams Middle School, Grade 8
- Title: “Frog Medium”
- Watercolor
Mayor’s Honorable Mention
Ashtyn Jones, Sacred Heart Grade School
- Title: Untitled
- Medium: Markers and Cut Paper
Best of Show
Carley Carter, Herbert Hoover High School, Grade 11
- Title: Untitled
- Medium: Acrylic Paint
1st Place (k-2)
Grayson Billanti, Ruffner Elementary School, 2nd
- Title: “Happy Man Sad Man”
- Medium: Markers and Paint
1st Place (3-5)
Lyndsey Westfall, Sissonville Middle School, Grade 5
- Title: Untitled
- Medium: Chalk Pastel
1st Place (6-8)
Erin Chen, Sissonville Middle School, Grade 7
- Title: Untitled
- Medium: Acrylic Paint
1st Place (9-12)
Jaiden White, Riverside High School, Grade 11
- Title: “E”
- Medium: Acrylic Paint
2nd Place (k-2)
Gigi Mork, Sacred Heart Elementary School, Grade 2
- Title: “Homage to Matthew Wong: River at Dusk”
- Medium: Acrylic Paint
2nd Place (3-5)
Scarlett Fisher, Sissonville Middle School, Grade 5
- Title: “The Village”
- Medium: Watercolor
2nd Place (6-8)
Adria Sirbu, John Adams Middle School, Grade 8
- Title: “Octopus”
- Medium: Oil Pastel
2nd Place (9-12)
Khalia Reid, Herbert Hoover High School, Grade 11
- Title: “Yawn”
- Medium: Oils/Acrylic
3rd Place (k-2)
Oscar Allen, Cross Lanes Elementary School, Grade 2
- Title: “Eagle”
- Medium: Oil Pastel
3rd Place (3-5)
Ava Lowery, Point Harmony Elementary School, Grade 3
- Title: “Beetle”
- Medium: Marker
3rd Place (6-8)
Isabella Holsteine, Andrew Jackson Middle School, Grade 8
- Title: “Charleston”
- Medium: Ink Pen, Colored Pencil
3rd Place (9-12)
Jeremiah Moore, Herbert Hoover High School, Grade 12
- Title: Untitled
- Medium: Sculpture