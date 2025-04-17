CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Just over a dozen students left the Charleston Coliseum and Convention with honors after the 2025 Charleston Youth Art Month Juried Exhibition during an awards ceremony.

The exhibition, which has grown in each of the last three years, judges artwork from students beginning and kindergarten all the way up through high school. Judges select winners based on originality, creativity, overall design, and composition.

The winners are as follows:

Mayor’s Choice

Carly Morris, John Adams Middle School, Grade 8

Title: “Frog Medium”

Watercolor

Mayor’s Honorable Mention

Ashtyn Jones, Sacred Heart Grade School

Title: Untitled

Medium: Markers and Cut Paper

Best of Show

Carley Carter, Herbert Hoover High School, Grade 11

Title: Untitled

Medium: Acrylic Paint

1st Place (k-2)

Grayson Billanti, Ruffner Elementary School, 2nd

Title: “Happy Man Sad Man”

Medium: Markers and Paint

1st Place (3-5)

Lyndsey Westfall, Sissonville Middle School, Grade 5

Title: Untitled

Medium: Chalk Pastel

1st Place (6-8)

Erin Chen, Sissonville Middle School, Grade 7

Title: Untitled

Medium: Acrylic Paint

1st Place (9-12)

Jaiden White, Riverside High School, Grade 11

Title: “E”

Medium: Acrylic Paint

2nd Place (k-2)

Gigi Mork, Sacred Heart Elementary School, Grade 2

Title: “Homage to Matthew Wong: River at Dusk”

Medium: Acrylic Paint

2nd Place (3-5)

Scarlett Fisher, Sissonville Middle School, Grade 5

Title: “The Village”

Medium: Watercolor

2nd Place (6-8)

Adria Sirbu, John Adams Middle School, Grade 8

Title: “Octopus”

Medium: Oil Pastel

2nd Place (9-12)

Khalia Reid, Herbert Hoover High School, Grade 11

Title: “Yawn”

Medium: Oils/Acrylic

3rd Place (k-2)

Oscar Allen, Cross Lanes Elementary School, Grade 2

Title: “Eagle”

Medium: Oil Pastel

3rd Place (3-5)

Ava Lowery, Point Harmony Elementary School, Grade 3

Title: “Beetle”

Medium: Marker

3rd Place (6-8)

Isabella Holsteine, Andrew Jackson Middle School, Grade 8

Title: “Charleston”

Medium: Ink Pen, Colored Pencil

3rd Place (9-12)

Jeremiah Moore, Herbert Hoover High School, Grade 12