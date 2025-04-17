Photo courtesy DOH

MAHAN, W.Va. Clean-up is expected take most of Thursday after three tractor-trailers crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike near Mahan in Fayette County.

The first crash occurred at around midnight Thursday morning when a driver lost control of his truck heading north. The truck, which was carrying heavy plastic pipe, lost its load. Some of the pipe jumped the median and went into the southbound lanes.

Authorities said two southbound tractor-trailers crashed after hitting the pipe and both large trucks caught on fire. One was hauling plasma and the other TVs.

The flames also spread to a nearby wooded area.

Firefighters from Fayette and Raleigh counties worked to put out the truck firers and the brush fire.

The northbound lanes reopened by 4 a.m. One southbound lane is expected to be closed for several more hours as the cleanup continues.

There were no injuries. Authorities said three cars were also damaged in connection with the crashes.