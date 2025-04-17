MILTON, W.Va. — A Milton Police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic near a school. The incident happened at the intersection of U.S. Route 60 and Newman’s Branch Road in the city of Milton around 7:10 a.m. Thursday.

“Best we can tell it happened about 7:12, which is when he radioed in for help. From what we’re gathering from the school board the flashing lights that would have designated that as a school zone had not been activated yet,” said State Police Sgt. Stuart Swope.

Officer Ian Galloway of the Milton Police Department had started his morning duty of setting up a traffic zone to direct traffic at the intersection which can become congested with school traffic at that hour. However, Swope said school zone lights don’t kick on until 7:20 a.m. and until then the speed limit is still 40 mph.

The driver who hit Galloway immediately stopped and was fully cooperative. Swope said so far, he’s not been cited, and they’ll turn evidence from the investigation over to the Cabell County Prosecutor’s office for evaluation.

“He stopped immediately and remained on scene. There was no type of impairment or anything like that. He was actually on his way to work himself,” Swope explained.

Investigators said Galloway wore a reflective vest and had the lights of his cruiser on, but the cruiser was parked a short distance off the road and may or may not have been completely visible to the motorist. The investigation of the accident continues.

As for Galloway, he remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries which includes broken bones.

“I would venture to say he’s got an extensive recovery ahead, but he’s extremely lucky,” said Swope.