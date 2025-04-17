CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is facing more time in prison after he failed to register as a sex offender.

Jesse James Nelson, 43, pleaded guilty to a second offense of failing to register as a sex offender Wednesday.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, Nelson failed to re-register as a sex offender within three business days of his February 23, 2024, release.

Nelson has been convicted and sentenced two separate times, one in 2017 and the other in 2021.

Nelson now faces between 10 and 25 years in prison. He’ll be sentenced on May 27.