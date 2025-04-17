CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Dirty Birds are all set to make this year’s baseball season memorable for fans.

Jill Gearin, Manager of Media Relations and Community Engagement & Broadcaster for the Charleston Dirty Birds was on 580Live with Dave Allen to discuss the upcoming 2025 season.

A major highlight of this year’s season will be the Home Run Derby is on April 19.

“When gates open at 5:00pm every single one of our players will be there to sign autographs until about 5:30 pm, it is the only time during season you will have access to every single one of our players all at once.” said Gearin.

This season will also feature interactive voting, where fans can guess who they think is going to win the round.

“If you select correctly, immediately you will be emailed a coupon for something like a free hot dog, a free soda, a free popcorn, if you guess correctly in the championship round you get a free ticket to opening day.” said Gearin.

There are 20 home games scheduled in the month of May.

“So if its good weather common out to the Ballpark there is gonna be a lot of fun promotions.”

The team will kick off the season at the Ballpark on May 2 against the Southern Maryland’s Blue Crabs,

The game will mark the 20th anniversary of the Ballpark, to celebrate the milestone, the first 1,000 fans will receive a 20th anniversary coin.

“It is always really fun to see the fans interact, to see the players interact not only with the fans but with each other.” said Gearin.

The promotions will include fireworks every Saturday, and free admission for kids 12 and under every Sunday.

Many more fun promotions are planned throughout the season.

For more information and to book tickets please visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

Story by Ananya Rautela