LESAGE, W.Va. — One person is injured and part of Route 2 in Cabell County is closed after a crash that reportedly stemmed from a pursuit.

The crash was reported at around 6:45 near the Hillbilly Hotdogs restaurant near Lesage.

The pursuit, which had started just minutes before the accident, reportedly involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

A medical helicopter flew at least one person to the hospital.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.