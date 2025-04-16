CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are calling a man’s death suspicious and “inconsistent with natural causes.”

The remains were found Tuesday over a hillside on Walnut Gap Road not far from Charleston.

Investigators said there had been significant decomposition and it’s difficult to tell how long the remains had been there.

The remains have been taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Deputies are checking missing person reports and working with other law enforcement on unsolved cases.