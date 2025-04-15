KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –An investigation is underway after human remains were found Tuesday in Kanawha County.

According to a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies received a welfare check call for what appeared to be a body over a hillside along Walnut Gap Road, which is just outside the Charleston.

When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed that the remains were human. No other information was available on the person’s identity or cause of death. Based on preliminary information the sheriff’s office believes that it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. Sheriffs are asking the public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes around Dry Branch Road and Hope Lane areas of Walnut Gap Road.