CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A worker with the West Virginia Parkways Authority died after being struck by a tractor trailer in a work zone Monday morning on the West Virginia Turnpike just south of Charleston.

The collision happened right around 11 a.m. in southbound lanes of Interstate 77.

Police and emergency crews are on the scene.

Crews have been asphalt patching in the area.

The State Police Turnpike Patrol is investigating.