MASON COUNTY, W.Va. –A Tennessee man is in jail after allegedly beating two people with a hammer in Mason County.

Kenneth Connell, 45, of Brush Creek has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after the two victims were found.

According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday April 12, the assault was reported along Tribble Road in Leon and when police arrived two victims.

“The male was covered in blood and had a large laceration from the front of his head to the back, while the female, was laying on the floor in a pool of blood…seizing and unresponsive but breathing,” the complaint said.

A hammer that was splattered with blood was found at the scene and the police were able to identify the suspect from talking with the male victim and a witness.

There was no motive specified in the complaint.

Connell is currently being held at Western Regional Jail on a $200,000 surety/cash bail.