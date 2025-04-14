RIPLEY, W.Va. — Mayor Carolyn Rader says the passing of a longtime council member John McGinley leaves behind a major void in the City of Ripley.

“A definite, a big loss, a big loss to our city,” Ripley Mayor Rader said on MetroNews Midday Monday.

McGinley’s daughter, Jennifer McCafferty announced her father’s passing on Facebook. McGinley died Saturday night after a battle with cancer.

Rader said she and McGinley had worked closely together ever since they both started in Ripley city government 18 years ago in 2007.

She said McGinley was a special person in the role as councilman and to the city.

“It was nothing but pure enjoyment, because of everything he offered and the love that he has for this city also, he was truly a public servant in every respect,” she said.

Rader said they will feel McGinley’s loss across many aspects.

“We’re going to miss him, the city of Ripley is going to miss him in many, many areas,” Rader said. “Whether it was sports, whether it was with the animal shelter, whether it was with city government.”