CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A resolution was passed Monday evening to reduce the speed on Kanawha Boulevard at the conclusion of the Capital Connector Project.

City councils, Planning, Streets, and Traffic Committee voted to pass the resolution that would change the speed from 40 mph to 30 mph. In the resolution it states that when the project is over, Charleston City Council will adopt an ordinance that will reduce the speed. The reduction of the speed is in a manner consistent with the approved redevelopment plans of the boulevard.

The project aims to connect Charleston’s East End to the West Side, with it beginning at Magic Island on the west side and will go over three miles to the base of the 35th Street.

Mary Beth Hoover, chairperson for the committee, said that where the project received a grant from the Federal RAISE Grant Program and in order to finally receive the grant and get going on the project.

“So, before we can finalize the design, we’re actually going to lower the speed limit to 30,” Hoover said. “And we’re actually working with the state to lower the other side of what the state owns to 30 as well.”

She also said that she hopes that it will help with speeding along Kanawha Boulevard when the project is complete.

“We are narrowing the lanes and that’s going to help with the perception, especially when you’re driving through there to go a little slower,” Hoover said.

The project also will bring upgrades to parts of Greenbrier Street connecting the East end and the West Virginia State Capitol Complex.

A Summer 2025 groundbreaking is expected for the project to begin.