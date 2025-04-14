CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Small Business Liaison for the City of Charleston Audrey Conn says the city’s local small business climate continues to be on the rise.

Conn joined City Councilman Emmett Pepper on 580 Live Monday.

She said she’s been busy lately following up with all of the small business opportunities that keep pouring into the city.

“I mean, I’m constantly at ribbon cuttings and grand openings, and anniversaries, I even have a ribbon cutting, grand opening today on the West Side for a business called the Wine Down,” Conn said.

The new wine bar will open across from The Grill at 114 W. Washington Street.

Conn said this is particularly exciting as the city is also about to roll out their Sip-N-Stroll in that area, implementing a PODA there, or Private Outdoor Designated Area for outside alcohol consumption.

She said the Elk City District has been one area that has seen a lot of growth in the city, particularly as it pertains to the restaurant industry. Sergios and Albuquerque Southwest Bar and Grill have been just a couple of local restaurants to recently open in that area.

Pepper said he believes the city is seeing a continuance in local business growth because of the readiness it has in doing everything it can to help those businesses.

“If someone wants to start a local business here, it’s not necessarily intuitive with some of the things you have to go through,” Pepper said. “If someone’s really good at doing everything their business does, doesn’t necessarily mean they’re good at the other stuff, so that’s the goal, to kind of shepherd them through that process, get everything going.”

Conn said the mayor and city council created her position as Small Business Liaison a couple of years ago for that reason– to help walk up-and-coming small businesses through the process of getting started, and be more hands-on with them in that endeavor.

“Whether that’s something which is me connecting them with local resources, all the way to the less flashy, less exciting stuff like getting their business licenses, or filing their paperwork, or taxes and fees, or things like that,” she said.

Conn is the first person to hold this role in the city’s history.

She said sometimes developing small businesses may not know just how many resources are available to them in the city, such as the Small Business Development Center that has a location in Charleston.

However, Conn said there are a number of other resource options when it comes to starting a small business available to them as well.

“You’re talking Charleston Area Alliance that has a business incubator, you’re talking Workforce West Virginia that actually has a free version of Indeed, so they help job seekers and employers, you have Base Innovations, which helps veterans and their families who are trying to open businesses,” Conn said.

But, if you don’t know where to start, Conn said to just reach out to her and she will help you get connected with any and all of those resources.

Pepper said Charleston has certain advantages for those considering starting a local business in the city, including the fact that there’s a lot of foot traffic that comes through the area, and that it’s highly accessible.

“Our population I think doubles during the day, you know during the weekday, so there’s a lot of people here, and we have the support, we’re willing to do what we can to help people make it happen, there are vacancies, there are places for people to go,” said Pepper.

Conn said any business looking to plant their roots in Charleston and need some support in doing so to call the city’s office at (304)348-8000 and use her extension at 303, or reach out to her at [email protected].