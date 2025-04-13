CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 9th annual YWCA Race to End Racism is all set to take place on 26 April, bringing together community members in support of racial justice.

Shante Ellis, Learning & Development Project Director at YWCA Charleston was on 580Live with Dave Allen to talk about the event.

The event offers many activities beyond the 5K run and 1 mile walk.

“We also have bandanas for dogs, because the dogs like to come out too, but we also have a kids zone and we have other vendors there, we have FamilyCare mobile unit and we have Starbucks.” said Ellis.

Ellis also emphasized that the race is a powerful way to show support for YWCA’s mission to end racism.

“So we have a lot of supporters and our supporters are there to support our mission in eliminating racism. This particular race supports our programming with our community engagement program which encourages education advocacy in community engagement.” said Ellis.

YWCA hopes to create a welcoming and purposeful environment.

“Usually people who are not running, who are not walking, they are there for the mission for sure.” said Ellis.

The event starts at 9am. It will take place at 101 Kanawha Blvd. Charleston.

For more information please visit https://www.ywcacharleston.org/race.

Story by Ananya Rautela