CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First Lady Denise Morrisey says there will be a family-friendly Easter celebration at the state Capitol this weekend, and all are welcome to come.

The First Lady will host the inaugural Rhododendron Roll this Saturday alongside Governor Patrick Morrisey. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Governor’s Mansion Courtyard and the Capitol Lawn.

“The First Lady and I look forward to hosting West Virginians across the state for the inaugural Rhododendron Roll,” Gov. Morrisey said. “We encourage folks to join us for this fun, family-friendly event!”

Denise Morrisey and Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby recently made an appearance on MetroNews Midday to talk about the new Easter event.

The First Lady said it’s free and open to public, and it will be filled with plenty of fun activities for the kids.

“We’re super excited to welcome all of the families and we really encourage everyone to come out and join us,” Denise Morrisey said. “We’re opening up the courtyard, we’re going to have the Easter Bunny there for pictures.”

Along with the Easter Bunny, the event will include Easter egg hunts separated by four age groups, an egg roll, a scavenger hunt, interactive yard games, a petting zoo, face painting, a balloon artist, food trucks, and more.

Ruby said they will also be emphasizing the recent ongoing theme of health and well-being during the event as the governor is making it his mission in his administration to advocate for all West Virginians to be more health-conscious. This coincides with Gov. Morrisey’s point to take the daily “Mountaineer Mile” walking challenge.

Ruby said, with that, they will have learning stations set up during the event alongside the fun and games.

“The SNAP program in cooperation with WVU Extension service is going to be there teaching kids about healthy eating, they will even be given their own little vegetable to take home and plant in their front yard to grow,” Ruby said. “So, we’re excited about weaving in some education, the Department of Environmental Protection is going to be there doing some activities with kids as well.”

In addition, she said the Division of Natural Resources will also be there with their big fish tank to display the state’s Golden Trout.

The first 500 attendees to arrive will receive commemorative Easter eggs.

Ruby said there will also be some great prizes being given away for the kids who find the golden eggs during the egg hunts, including bicycles, tablets, books, Easter baskets and more.

She said overall, this is a celebration of many things.

“It’s to really celebrate Easter, celebrate West Virginia, Spring, all of the different things,” said Ruby.

Denise Morrisey said this the first of many events that’s going to be held at the mansion.

“Patrick feels very strongly that this mansion is the people’s mansion, we want it to be open, we want it to feel very welcome, we want to show it off, it’s beautiful, we’re lucky to have this beautiful, historic home in Charleston,” she said.

The Kanawha Boulevard will be closed for the event Saturday from Greenbrier Street down to California Avenue. Public parking will be free and available in the Capitol Complex parking garage off of Greenbrier Street.