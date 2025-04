CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager has died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a train Thursday afternoon.

State police said Tony Burdette, 18, of Cedar Grove, died early Friday morning at CAMC General in Charleston.

Troopers said Burdette was walking north on the tracks near Williams Street in Cedar Grove at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday when he was struck from behind by a Norfolk Southern train.

Burdette did not move off the tracks, troopers said.