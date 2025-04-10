MILWOOD, W.Va. — A total of six people have been arrested in the theft of an armored Humvee in Jackson County

State Police say Tresten M. Williams, 20, of Ravenswood, William McCommons, 20, of White Hall, Joseph Juzkiw, 18, of Ravenswood, Ryan McDaniels, 21, of Elkview, Aubrie Pasadyn, 18, of Ravenswood and Annarose Garrity, 18, of Ravenswood, have all been charged with conspiracy, breaking and entering and grand larceny along with misdemeanor vehicle tampering and trespassing.

Williams was arrested on March 25, while the other five were arrested were arrested between April 1 and April 2.

The Humvee, which was estimated to be worth around $330,000, was stolen from the Milwood Armory on March 6. It was later found wrecked and abandoned in a sand and gravel pit in Racine, Ohio.

Upon investigation, the fence at the Milwood Armory surrounding military vehicles and a gate lock were cut. According to court documents, Williams’ fingerprint was found on the Humvee.