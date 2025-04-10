CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 4,000 households in West Virginia have gotten the much-needed funding for recovery efforts following the February 15th devastating floods.

Governor Patrick Morrisey announced that a total of $21.6 million through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has now been disbursed to help rebuild homes, replace belongings, and restore lives.

“We’re always stronger when we work together, and thanks to the partnership between the state and the Trump Administration, we’ve been able to help over 4,000 households receive financial assistance,” said Governor Morrisey in a statement Thursday. “This funding is helping to rebuild homes, reopen businesses, and restore a sense of normalcy to those affected by the flooding. We’ll keep working until every West Virginian gets support.”

Approximately 4,383 households in the disaster-impacted areas of Southern and Central West Virginia have so far received the assistance through the FEMA Individual Assistance program.

FEMA said that these funds go to support temporary housing, essential home repairs, and personal property replacement. A total of 4,491 registrations have been received to date.

Financial support also goes out to local businesses and property owners in the recovery efforts through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) who has distributed approximately $746,100 in low-interest disaster loans. That assistance has helped a total of 17 homeowners and three businesses as they work to reopen.

Morrisey said West Virginia’s response to the Mid-February flood disaster was immediate, working rapidly to assess damages and advocate for federal assistance.

Additionally, he said state and local officials remain fully committed to assisting residents through the recovery process to ensure all of the effected residents get the help they need.

Impacted residences of the February 15 flood who have not yet applied for assistance should visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to apply and check eligibility.

FEMA says they will follow-up with households in the areas that have received the emergency declaration who submitted incomplete applications to help them complete the process.