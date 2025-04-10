CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State University Vice President of University Advancement Pat Schumann says the school’s largest fundraising event of the year helps to better tell their story.

The 11th annual WVSU Black & Gold Gala will take place this Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Schumann said the event not only helps to highlight the school’s mission, but it raises funds for the university, typically bringing in about $200,000 each year.

She said the third and perhaps most significant purpose of the event, however, is that it recognizes those who contribute to the funds and opportunities that keep the school thriving.

“And, absolutely, to recognize our donors and the leaders who make a difference in creating opportunities, economic opportunities, their philosophical support, and their leadership,” Schumann said.

WVSU will recognize three presidential award honorees this year. They include Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, Chef Paul Smith, and Verl Purdy.

Schumann said in addition to that, the university will recognize those who have made generous contributions to the school over the past year.

The first presidential award recipient this year, Dr. Artis is a WVSU alumnus who’s leadership has been recognized on a local and national level.

In 2017, Artis was unanimously appointed as the 14th and first woman President of Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, and prior to that, served as the 13th and first woman President of Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Artis was named “Female HBCU President of the Year” by HBCU Digest in 2018. In 2019, she was named “Top 35 Leading Women in Higher Education” in Diverse Issues in Higher Education.

In 2020, Dr. Artis was named “President of the Year” by Higher Ed Dive for her leadership in effectively navigating the unprecedented challenges that 2020 brought with it regarding the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Most recently, in 2022, she was named one of Columbia Business Monthly’s 50 Most Influential People in South Carolina.

Artis currently sits on a number of educational boards. She holds a Juris Doctorate from West Virginia University College of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science from WVSU.

A recognizable WVSU alumnus to many across the Charleston area, Chef Paul Smith has had a passion for the culinary arts ever since he was a child helping his grandfather in the kitchen for Sunday dinners.

With his bachelor’s degree from WVSU, Smith formally trained at New York’s prestigious Culinary Institute of America and CIA’s Greystone campus in Napa Valley, California where he studied pastries and wine.

Smith has worked in prestigious culinary ventures around the country, from The Ritz Carlton Resort in Naples, Florida, to the world-renowned Biltmore Estates in Asheville, North Carolina.

However, his love for his home in the Appalachian Mountains called him back. And when he returned, he served as the Executive Chef at the University of Charleston, and Corporate Chef for Buzz Food Service.

Today, Smith has multiple restaurants across the Charleston area, including The Pitch Sports Bar & Grill and 1010 Bridge.

In 2023, Smith was named a Semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef of The Southeast Award, and became the first chef ever in West Virginia’s history to receive that same award as the official winner in 2024. Smith was also named West Virginian of the Year in 2023.

Shumann said Chef Smith has supported the annual gala at WVSU every year since its inception, donating a dinner he prepares for around ten people as part of the silent auction. She said he was long overdue to be officially recognized at the event.

“He has just been a great supporter, and we’re incredibly proud of all of his accomplishments, and also of the way that he uplifts others in his industry and around the community,” she said.

Finally, the last presidential award honoree at this year’s gala, Verl Purdy, is a business leader who’s career has spanned more than five decades.

Purdy enrolled at WVSU at the age of 16, and after completing the first two years of study in chemical engineering, he transferred to WVU where he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.

Purdy has worked for and led a number of chemical engineering companies, including serving as North American President and CEO for chemicals treatment company Rio Tinto Zinc.

After that company was sold, Purdy started Agdata in 1985 and led the agricultural data marketing and analytics company to become the largest in its field.

In 1997, he along with Scott and Steven Purdy, started MedData, which became the nation’s leader in insurance eligibility verification services.

Then, in 2011, the Purdy family and Jim Yuhas started Cadrillion Capital, focusing on acquiring and growing companies in the tech enabled healthcare services sector.

Purdy has also served as Chairman of the Board for the WVU Foundation and co-chaired the National Campaign for the university, raising over $1.2 billion dollars.

Each year, high school and college students receive a full scholarship to college from the various Purdy Family programs, and in 2018, the new Purdy Center for Science and Math opened at Charlotte Country Day School.

Shumann said recently, Purdy made a $2.5 million investment to support WVSU’s new School of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources– the largest cash gift the university has ever received.

In addition to the presidential honorees, Schumann said several others will be recognized at the event, including The McGee Foundation for establishing a new scholarship program supporting students working to become elementary school teachers, as well Encova insurance, who made a generous contribution to the university’s athletic program.

Shumann said all of these leaders and contributions are essential to the university.

“Scholarships for students, support for academic programs, and then the unrestricted support in these uncertain terms really provide us with the crucial dollars to keep the university moving forward in delivering our mission to our students,” she said.

Additionally, Shumann said 31 student ambassadors will take part in the event as well. She said these are the students who have directly benefitted from donor and scholarship support.

Schumann said when it’s possible to match up students who have received these funds to better their education to the donors who gave it, it’s truly a special occasion.

“Our students have incredible stories, and it’s just truly inspiring for the people who attend to understand just how crucial their support is,” Schumann said. “Many of our students come limited financial resources, and they would not be able to enroll or to graduate without these funds.”

She said the grant funding has gone to support the school’s nursing program, their new cyber security program, among a number of others.

Schumann said the gala grows bigger and bigger every year with this year anticipating around 500 attendees.

The gala will begin at 6 p.m. Friday. It will include a reception, a silent auction, a dinner and the program honoree’s recognition, followed by a dance featuring the band Motown Sounds of Touch.