HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Students at Marshall University will be seeing an increase in their tuition and fee rates next fiscal year.

Wednesday MU’s Board of Governors approved a 2.5% increase for resident under-graduate and graduate students Wednesday during their meeting.

The university also approved a 2.6% increase in housing rates, 4% increase in dining rates, a rate increase for capitol fees (helps with debt) and auxiliary fees which helps with the athletic department and other student services.

Matt Tidd, MU’s Chief Financial Officer said that all other rates will remain the same as last year.

“We are proposing to maintain non-resident, international and metro rates for the second year in a row,” Tidd said. “If you remember we decreased our metro rate by almost 11 and half percent two years ago.”

They also approved the overall 2025-2026 budget during their meeting.

Tidd said that their projected revenue is $358.7 million dollars, however their projected expenses is $371 million dollars which creates a $12.4 million dollar deficit over the next few years.

However, despite that Tidd says that he thinks will help Marshall’s financial journey.

“Proposed FY 26 budget continues our multi-year journey as we continue to break even by next year, by FY 27, then looking even further FY 28 and 29, we are back in black,” he said.

He also said that they have made sure the budget helps with increasing enrollment. Because they have received a one percent increase in total enrollment.

“We have also made a series of strategic investments that have included the FY 26 budget to make sure all that happens,” Tidd said.

The budget will go into effect July 1.