WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. — A Wood County man has been charged in connection to a deadly crash from last November.

Ernest Bill Vandal, 40, of Walker, has been charged with DUI causing death. He was allegedly driving under the influence at the time of the wreck along the Staunton Turnpike in Walker. The wreck left David Butcher, of Parkersburg, dead.

Deputies from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office say Vandal drove left of center and struck Butcher’s vehicle.

Investigators say a blood test showed Vandal was under the influence of alcohol.