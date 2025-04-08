HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington Mayor Patrick Farrell says a new low-barrier overnight shelter in the city will bring a fresh approach to how they’re handling the homeless problem.

Farrell said the new shelter will not only give people a safer space to sleep, but open up a gateway toward lasting stability.

“I mean this, at least in my history, is the most coordinated and compassionate effort the city’s ever had to address homelessness, and we’re looking for it really to just be a starting point,” Farrell said.

The new shelter was announced to be a part of the city’s recently-approved $78 million budget for fiscal year 2026.

Farrell said the emergency cold weather shelter the city had has been operating out of a small chapel hosted by the City Mission, but this new and bigger facility will not only create more space, but it will bring on more partnerships and more wrap-around services, such as medical care, addiction and mental health treatment, housing support and case management.

Farrell said it’s a collaborative effort between Valley Health Systems, Cabell Huntington Health Department, Prestera Health Services, Harmony House, Marshall Health Network, and the City of Huntington.

He said this is a complex issue and one that one group working alone is not going to solve.

“When you work in siloed you don’t get to the root causes, but when you all come together in one spot, you can break the siloes and you can work to help get the people on a path that will lead them to recovery, and hopefully housing, and a better place in their life,” he said.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Valley Health Systems Dr. Matt Weimer said Valley Health is glad to partner up in this important endeavor.

“At Valley Health, our mission is rooted in ensuring access to high-quality care for all, and we know that health doesn’t begin in the exam room. It starts with housing, healthy food, safety, and dignity,” Weimer said.

The collaboration was formalized in a Letter of Intent to Collaborate signed by all of the participating partnerships previously mentioned. The letter read:

“This is not just a new shelter, it’s a new approach. We’re not adding more of the same. We’re building something better, together.”

While these organizations have worked together many times in the past, the letter said this effort marks the first time they will deliver services side by side and under one roof.

Farrell said when he approached these organizations about the mission, they were all glad to get on board, because he believes they all know there needs to be a change.

“It was all positive across the board, because I think they understand that, you know, across the country they understand the traditional approaches haven’t been working, and so we know, at least here in Huntington, collaboration solves a lot of problems,” he said. “We know that if we’ve dealt with flooding, or Covid, or anything else, that if we get together, we can do anything.”

Farrell couldn’t give all of details regarding this low-barrier shelter Tuesday when he came on MetroNews Midday to discuss it, but what he could say was that the shelter will be located right outside the downtown business district.

He said it will still be very accessible to people and will be nearby other social service programs. Farrell said it’s a very ideal location.

“It has more room for people to be outside and inside, and so it’s in a location that’s in a quieter neighborhood that helps maybe give people out of the tension and friction filled neighborhood and into a place that helps them get the care they need,” he said. “That’s really what it’s about, it’s about creating an environment that’s better for them, better for the neighbors, better for the community.”

More details about the low-barrier shelter are expected to come in the next few weeks regarding its exact location and the timeline of completion.