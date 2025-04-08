CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the expansion of this year’s USA Cycling championship races in the Capitol City comes a need for more volunteers.

The Pro Road National Championships being presented by the law offices of Spilman Thomas & Battle are set for May 19 -26 in Charleston this year, two days longer than the national cycling event’s debut in the city last year.

Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau President Tim Brady said hundreds of volunteers served as what is known as “Course Marshals” last year, and dedicated approximately 2,400 hours of their time to help run the event.

He said they are looking for about 100 more volunteers to help out with the event this year.

“An event of this magnitude certainly takes a large team of people, so we’re looking for the community again this year to come out and help us execute a safe and fun event,” Brady said.

He said last year, their goal was 200 volunteers, this year, it’s 300.

Brady said the event volunteers, or Course Marshals, serve a key role in keeping both race participants and spectators safe.

He said they monitor crowds along race routes to reduce risks to cyclists, provide rapid communication relating to any hazards that may arise, serve as a crossing guard along roadways operating as race courses, and act as an ambassador to spectators regarding event details.

Volunteers will receive a whistle and a branded volunteer shirt. All shifts are provided with a meal and water.

In addition, Brady said since it’s all outdoors, he recommends volunteers bring a lawn chair, sun and rain protection, and additional water.

“It’s not a lot of physical labor, it’s really just being there, being attentive and being present to help make the event safe for everyone,” he said.

Brady said this is a huge event for the city and they were excited to see the way the community supported it last year, and are asking once again for people to provide that same level of support this year.

He said by being a volunteer, you’re in-turn helping the community, because this event gives back to it in many ways.

“We gave away over 100 free bicycles and helmets to kids in the community, we helped raise money and awareness for hunger in our community by partnering with Mountaineer Food Bank, so, you know, there’s a community impact, there’s an economic impact, and none of that is possible without the help and volunteer hours of our very caring Charleston community,” he said.

In September 2024, the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships Volunteers and the Charleston Community were awarded the 2024 Spirit of West Virginia Award at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

Brady said the CVB estimated last year that the event itself brought in approximately $4.6 million in economic impact to the city, and accounted for nearly 20% of all restaurant spending that week.

He said this year’s event has not only expanded in the number of days, but also expanded in race categories.

This year will include the debut of the Under-23 (U23) Women’s Road Race as a standalone event and the addition of Para-cycling for disabled athletes.

Brady said the CVB and the City of Charleston have been looking forward to this year’s event since the inaugural Pro Road National Championships last year.

“Everybody got to see what this was last year, it was almost proof-of-concept, once people saw it and realized how exciting and fun it was, the community enthusiasm, we can feel it building and growing in the city now as people anticipate the event this year,” Brady said.

Brady said you can sign up to volunteer for the event by visiting the CVB’s website and find the links to register. You can also see the full race schedule and routes.