UPDATE 04/08/2025 –A man is in custody after he attempted to rob a bank in Charleston Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Charleston Police Department, Bobby Ross, 56, of Charleston, entered Truist Bank on Tennessee Avenue and inquired about putting money on a gift card. The teller that was helping Ross told him that she couldn’t complete the transaction that he requested.

Upon hearing this, Ross allegedly told the teller that “this is a robbery,” while he had his right hand in his pocket, which indicated that he had a firearm. A couple of seconds later, he ran out the door without any money.

Upon investigation police were able to find evidence in the area around the bank and looked at surveillance footage which helped in identifying Ross.

Ross is charged with first degree robbery.

No injuries were reported.