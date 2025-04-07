CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The former maintenance director who stole millions of dollars from the Boone County school system during the pandemic pleaded guilty Monday to federal criminal charges.

Michael David Barker, 47, of Foster, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. He admitted he operated a scheme that took $3.4 million from the system.

Barker had a deal with Kentucky-based Rush Enterprises and its owner Jesse Marks to order custodial and janitorial supplies.

According to federal prosecutors, “As part of this scheme, Barker approved invoices on behalf of Rush Enterprises that significantly inflated the number of products that were actually delivered to Boone County Schools. Barker submitted these fraudulent invoices to the Boone County Board of Education, which relied on them to mail checks to Rush Enterprises using the United States Mail.”

The scheme operated from November 2019 to December 2023.

“Mr. Barker took advantage of COVID-19 pandemic relief funds and put his own greed above the interests of the Boone County School system and the children it serves,” Acting United States Attorney Lisa Johnston said. “His actions caused serious reputable harm and diminished the trust in the Boone County School system.”

Barker faces up to 20 years in federal prison at his July 31 sentencing.

Marks, 65, pleaded guilty to fraud charges earlier this year and is awaiting sentencing.

Barker’s parents have also pleaded guilty in connection trying to conceal some of the money stolen through banking transactions. They face sentencing later this year.